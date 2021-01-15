APEDA organises buyer-seller meet to strengthen India-Azerbaijan ties in Basmati rice export

Agri exports' body APEDA organised a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet (VBSM) in association with the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan on Friday, bringing together stakeholders for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Azerbaijan in the export of Basmati rice.

''The meet brought together key stakeholders from the respective governments and trade on a common platform for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Azerbaijan in export of Basmati rice,'' the commerce and industry ministry stated.

During the VBSM, presentations were made by leading Basmati rice exporters. The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organisations of the Republic of Azerbaijan explained their requirement or standards for Basmati rice imports from India.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the export promotion programme were not possible to be organised physically. The VBSM provided a platform to the exporters and importers of India and Azerbaijan.

This VBSM with Azerbaijan is the 16th in the series of such events organised by APEDA with various countries. Earlier, such VBSM was first organised with the United Arab Emirates, followed by Kuwait, Indonesia, Switzerland, Belgium, Iran, South Africa, Germany, the United States, Canada and Australia, Thailand and Nepal, the Ministry said.

