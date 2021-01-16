Left Menu
Pak resorts to firing, shelling of mortars along international border in J&K's Poonch, Kathua

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-01-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 00:00 IST
Pak resorts to firing, shelling of mortars along international border in J&K's Poonch, Kathua

Pakistani troops resorted to small-arms firing and shelling of mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Kathua and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district late in the evening, they said.

They also fired with small arms along the IB, targeting the Bobiya belt of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district, the officials said.

However no injuries were reported, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

