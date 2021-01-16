Pak resorts to firing, shelling of mortars along international border in J&K's Poonch, Kathua

Pak resorts to firing, shelling of mortars along international border in J&K's Poonch, KathuaPTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-01-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 00:00 IST
Pakistani troops resorted to small-arms firing and shelling of mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Kathua and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
The Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district late in the evening, they said.
They also fired with small arms along the IB, targeting the Bobiya belt of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district, the officials said.
However no injuries were reported, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bumrah has mastered the art we Pakistanis used to have once: Akhtar
US Congress passes 'Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act' for Pakistani women
Pakistani political leaders slam Imran Khan govt over killing of coal miners in Balochistan
US Congress passes 'Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act' for Pakistani women
Pakistani police: 2 children die playing with hand grenade