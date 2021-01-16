Biden chief of staff Klain says he expects U.S. COVID-19 deaths to top 500,000 next month

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said on Friday he expects the United States to hit 500,000 COVID-19 deaths next month.

Klain made the comment in an online interview with the Washington Post. Klain added that he was confident that law enforcement would ensure a safe inauguration for Biden on Jan. 20.

