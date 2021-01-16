Left Menu
India-Nepal ties offer limitless potential: Rajnath Singh

Relations between India and Nepal offer limitless potential, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said after meeting Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali here on Saturday.Gyawali, accompanied by Nepalese Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit.On Friday, he held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties.Had a wonderful meeting with the Foreign Minister of Nepal, Shri PradeepgyawaliK today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Relations between India and Nepal offer limitless potential, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said after meeting Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali here on Saturday.

Gyawali, accompanied by Nepalese Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit.

On Friday, he held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties.

''Had a wonderful meeting with the Foreign Minister of Nepal, Shri @PradeepgyawaliK today. India's relations with Nepal are not limited to governments in both the countries but it is driven by the people of the both the nations. India-Nepal relations offer limitless potential,'' Singh tweeted.

Ties between India and Nepal came under severe strain after Nepal last year published a new political map that showed the three Indian territories -- Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh -- as part of Nepal.

In their talks, Gyawali and Jaishankar on Thursday carried out a comprehensive review of all aspects of the bilateral cooperation and explored ways to further strengthen ties in key areas of connectivity, trade and energy.

