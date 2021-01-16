India-Nepal ties offer limitless potential: Rajnath Singh
Gyawali, accompanied by Nepalese Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit.
On Friday, he held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties.
''Had a wonderful meeting with the Foreign Minister of Nepal, Shri @PradeepgyawaliK today. India's relations with Nepal are not limited to governments in both the countries but it is driven by the people of the both the nations. India-Nepal relations offer limitless potential,'' Singh tweeted.
Ties between India and Nepal came under severe strain after Nepal last year published a new political map that showed the three Indian territories -- Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh -- as part of Nepal.
In their talks, Gyawali and Jaishankar on Thursday carried out a comprehensive review of all aspects of the bilateral cooperation and explored ways to further strengthen ties in key areas of connectivity, trade and energy.
