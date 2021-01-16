Left Menu
Development News Edition

US lawyers ask 2nd Circuit to nix Trump from defamation suit

Jean Carroll, a columnist who in a June 2019 book described her encounter with Trump at an upscale Manhattan department store.The book excerpt prompted Trump to deny the allegations and question Carrolls credibility and motivations in a statement from his White House press office, comments in an Oval Office interview and statements to the media as he boarded a helicopter for Camp David, the lawyers said.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 13:32 IST
US lawyers ask 2nd Circuit to nix Trump from defamation suit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Justice Department lawyers asked a federal appeals court Friday to replace President Donald Trump with the United States as the defendant in a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s.

The lawyers filed papers in an appeal of a lower-court Manhattan judge's ruling denying the substitution in a lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a columnist who in a June 2019 book described her encounter with Trump at an upscale Manhattan department store.

The book excerpt prompted Trump to deny the allegations and question Carroll's credibility and motivations in a statement from his White House press office, comments in an Oval Office interview and statements to the media as he boarded a helicopter for Camp David, the lawyers said. Carroll subsequently sued Trump, alleging defamation.

They said the statements fell within the scope of his employment as president because Carroll was, in effect, questioning his fitness to hold public office and thus statement had to be made, even if they were later deemed to be defamatory.

If the substitution was allowed, U.S. taxpayers would be responsible for any payout that might result in the litigation.

Carroll's attorney did not immediately comment on the government filing.

Carroll has alleged that she and Trump recognized one another when they randomly spotted each other at the luxury store. She maintains that their encounter included light-hearted banter until Trump became aggressive and then raped her inside a dressing room.

After the book was released, Trump said Carroll was "totally lying" to sell her memoir and that he'd never met her. He said a 1987 photo showing them and their then-spouses at a social event captured a moment when he was standing in a line.

The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Liv Tyler reveals she tested COVID-19 positive on New Year's Eve

Actor Liv Tyler on Saturday shared that she tested positive for coronavirus on New Years Eve and has since recovered.The Lord of The Rings star opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post.I tested positive for covid 1...

Need to support economic revival, financial stability: RBI Guv

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said the financial stability is a public good, and its resilience and robustness need to be preserved and nurtured by all stakeholders.Delivering the 39th Nani Palkhivala memorial lecture through a v...

South Africa in Pakistan for 1st test series since 2007

South Africas cricket team arrived in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday to play test matches in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 14 years.The Proteas last toured Pakistan in late 2007 when it won the two-test series 1-0.Sin...

Biden names Vidur Sharma as Policy Advisor for Testing in COVID-19 Response Team

Joe Biden has named Indian-American health policy expert Vidur Sharma as testing advisor in his COVID-19 Response Team, as the US President-elect laid out his ambitious goal to intensify vaccinations across the country to tackle the spread ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021