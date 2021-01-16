Left Menu
Development News Edition

5-year-old raped in UP village

PTI | Banda | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:15 IST
5-year-old raped in UP village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in the village under the Girwa police station area, they said.

A man has been arrested in this connection, Circle Officer (CO) Nareni Siyaram said.

The 23-year-old man had lured the minor to a secluded spot by offering her Rs 10. He allegedly raped the girl there, the CO said.

When the girl's family went to the house of the accused to complain about the incident, he and his family members threatened to kill them, police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested on Friday night and three of his family were held for issuing life threats, the CO said.

The girl, who is in a serious condition, has been admitted to hospital and additional force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

End of Merkel era begins as German CDU picks new party leader

Germanys Christian Democrats elect a new chairman on Saturday, aiming to unite their conservative party behind a leader who they hope can succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor when she steps down after federal elections in September.At stake ...

Meghalaya CM launches first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive

Meghalaya Chief Minister ConradK Sangma on Saturday launched the COVID-19 vaccination programin the state at a government medical facility, where 100health workers were administered the shots.Another 732 people, mostly health workers and do...

Azerbaijan to start COVID-19 inoculations with 4 mln Sinovac shots

Azerbaijan will begin vaccinating citizens against COVID-19 on Monday, using a batch of 4 million doses from Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the health ministry said on Saturday.Medical workers will be vaccinated first, and then over-65s from F...

Uganda's Museveni heads for election win, rival alleges fraud

Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was heading for a resounding win in Ugandas presidential election with nearly all votes counted on Saturday, although his main rival Bobi Wine alleged widespread fraud.With ballots from 91 of polling station...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021