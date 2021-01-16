Left Menu
Juvenile stabs man following quarrel

A 21-year-old man was stabbed allegedly by a juvenile following a quarrel between them, police said on Saturday.The victim has been identified as Satish, a resident of Kalyanpuri in east Delhi. He was admitted to a nearby hospital with a stab injury on his stomach and is stated to be stable now, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:27 IST
Juvenile stabs man following quarrel

A 21-year-old man was stabbed allegedly by a juvenile following a quarrel between them, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Satish, a resident of Kalyanpuri in east Delhi. He was admitted to a nearby hospital with a stab injury on his stomach and is stated to be stable now, they said. Police said the juvenile often passed derogatory remarks and harassed Satish.

The incident took place on Thursday in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area when Satish went up to the juvenile to ask why he harassed him so frequently. This led to a quarrel between them following which the juvenile stabbed Satish with a knife, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the juvenile has been apprehended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

