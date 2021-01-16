Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:26 IST
Students tell story of Gurgaon through lives of 19 people

In a novel initiative, seventh grade school students have come up with an e-book that focuses on the journey of 19 unique individuals living in one of the most diverse metropolitan cities of India - Gurgaon.

The book ''Every Face Has A Story'' is the result of a project that attempted to integrate every subject within Heritage International Xperiential School's ''Who is a Gurgaonean?'' learning expedition.

Each story is about bravery, sacrifice, perseverance shown by these individuals - from a 'bandwala' to a cobbler and from a corporate lawyer to a tennis coach.

''Each person is as vividly different and beautiful as each unique snowflake in a blizzard that is life. It will truly be an adventure to remember, having the chance to chronicle such compelling tales,'' the book says.

