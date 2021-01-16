If Centre fails to provide COVID-19 vaccine for free, Delhi govt will: Satyendra Jain

Left Menu
The Delhi Government hopes that the central government would vaccinate people against COVID-19 for free, if not, the Delhi government would give the vaccine to people in the metropolis for free, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:41 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on his visit to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Government hopes that the central government would vaccinate people against COVID-19 for free, if not, the Delhi government would give the vaccine to people in the metropolis for free, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday. Speaking to ANI while his visit to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, the Delhi Minister said, "The vaccination drive has started at 81 centres in the national capital and 100 people would get their first of the two doses at each centre. There is a target to get 8100 people vaccinated towards the end of the day."

"The number of vaccination centres in Delhi will be increased to 215 and we will eventually increase it to 1000 centres. This will depend on the speed the vaccine will be supplied to the metropolis," Jain said. "The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Delhi Government will make the vaccination against COVID-19 free for the people," he said.

"Today is an important day for the whole nation as India has launched the vaccination drive. We can assume that the COVID-19 will now be eradicated," he further said adding that the people should not be scared of the vaccine because the experts have termed it 'safe'. "Vaccination can provide immunity. The people should continue wearing masks and maintaining social distancing for precautionary measures," Jain said.

"The hospitals under Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) did not participate in the vaccination drive due to the ongoing strike," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

