Businessman gets 2 years in jail, Rs 23L fine for power theft

A district court in Maharashtra'sThane sentenced a plastic factory owner to two years in jailfor electricity theft, an official said on Sunday.

District Judge PP Jadhav, in his order on January 12,the detailed copy of which was made available on Saturday,also fined Bharatkumar Malde (52) Rs 23 lakh under variousprovisions of the Electricity Act, said Additional PublicProsecutor Vivek Kadu.

He said a team of electricity distribution firmTorrent Power had raided the premises of Malde in Bhiwandi onJuly 1, 2009 and had found power theft from January that yearto the tune of Rs 7.40 lakh, after which a case was filed.

