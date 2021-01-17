Left Menu
2 Rohingya migrants without valid documents held in Delhi

Two Rohingya migrants from Myanmar were arrested after they were found living in Uttam Nagar's Hastal Village without valid documents, the Delhi Police informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 17:15 IST
2 Rohingya migrants without valid documents held in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Two Rohingya migrants from Myanmar were arrested after they were found living in Uttam Nagar's Hastal Village without valid documents, the Delhi Police informed on Sunday. As per a statement, the two persons, namely Hamil Hussain (23) and Nabi Hussain (22) entered India illegally on November 1 last year from the Bangladesh border.

"On January 15, 2021, a case under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act was registered and an investigation was taken up. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that both the accused persons are permanent residents of Myanmar and entered India illegally on November 1, 2020, from the Bangladesh Border," the statement said. Both of them were found living in Uttam Nagar without legal passports or Visa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

