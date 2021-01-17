Left Menu
No new UK strain of COVID-19 cases, tally remains at 116

There is no change in the total number of persons found positive with the new UK strain of COVID19 since yesterday (Saturday), the number of infected persons remains at 116, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 17:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

There is no change in the total number of persons found positive with the new UK strain of COVID19 since yesterday (Saturday), the number of infected persons remains at 116, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Meanwhile, India continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily new cases of COVID-19 and a consequential decline in the active cases.

For the first time, India's share of active cases within the total positive cases has shrunk below 2 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 15,144 daily cases have been recorded. The Active Caseload of the country has fallen to 2,08,826. The daily new cases have been below 20,000 for the past 10 days.

17,170 new recoveries were registered during the last 24 hours. The share of recovered cases stands at 96.58 per cent. The total recovered cases are 10,196,885. They exceed the active cases by 99,88,059 (48.83 times more). 80.53 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed from 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the highest number of recoveries with 5,011 newly recovered cases in a single day. 3,039 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 930 in Uttar Pradesh. Daily fatalities in India are also registering a consistent decline. India has recorded less than 300 daily deaths for the last 23 days.

Six states and UTs have reported 66.30 per cent of the 181 case fatalities in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported 52 deaths. Kerala saw a fatality count of 27 while West Bengal reported 15 new deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

