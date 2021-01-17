Nagpur: Pistols, bullets seized, 2 held
Two people were held inconnection with the seizure of two country-made pistols andbullets in Jaripatka area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.A car was stopped on Saturday night on a tip off andthe firearms and ammunition were seized, an official said.The firearms were smuggled from Indore in MadhyaPradesh.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:40 IST
Two people were held inconnection with the seizure of two country-made pistols andbullets in Jaripatka area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.
A car was stopped on Saturday night on a tip off andthe firearms and ammunition were seized, an official said.
''The firearms were smuggled from Indore in MadhyaPradesh. The car driver, Chetan Meshram was arrested. He namedMP-based history-sheeter Vicky Meshram as the supplier, and hetoo was held on Sunday,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vicky Meshram
- Chetan Meshram
- Jaripatka
- Nagpur
- MadhyaPradesh
- namedMP