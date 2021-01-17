Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal: Army commences COVID-19 vaccination drive at Military Hospital of Panagarh

Indian Army along with Brahmastra Corps commenced the COVID vaccination drive on Sunday at the Military Hospital of Panagarh, West Bengal.

ANI | Panagarh (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-01-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 23:19 IST
West Bengal: Army commences COVID-19 vaccination drive at Military Hospital of Panagarh
A visual from the vaccination drive in Panagarh, West Bengal. . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army along with Brahmastra Corps commenced the COVID vaccination drive on Sunday at the Military Hospital of Panagarh, West Bengal. The health care workers were administered COVID vaccine in the first phase of immunisation drive as per the Central government guidelines. The front line workers will be vaccinated in the second phase, according to a press statement.

A total of 50 health care workers comprising medical, dental, and nursing officers, nursing assistants and other medical support staff were vaccinated on day one with Covishield vaccine. Two vaccination centres have been opened in Panagarh for administering the vaccine. The vaccination drive for the Health Care Workers would be completed within three days and the second dose would be administered after 28 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain Kremlin critic Navalny at passport control

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by Russian police at passport control late on Sunday after flying back to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned last summer, a Reuters witness said.Russias FSIN prison authori...

In final Trump administration days, Israel approves new settler homes

Israel approved on Sunday plans to build hundreds of new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, projects it is advancing in the final days of the pro-settlement Trump administration. The planned construction, on land captured by Israel in...

J'khand: Order to withhold salaries of unvaccinated govt staffers withdrawn after backlash

An order issued bysenior health officials of Jharkhands Koderma districtwarning government employees not turning up for COVIDvaccination of withholding salaries till they were immunisedwas withdrawn on Sunday after a backlash.The order, iss...

NCP minister targets Shiv Sena over bad condition of roads

Maharashtra cabinet minister andNCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday indirectly targeted theShiv Sena over bad condition of roads in Kalyan in Thanedistrict.The NCP is the second key constituent in the ShivSena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021