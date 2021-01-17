West Bengal: Army commences COVID-19 vaccination drive at Military Hospital of Panagarh

Indian Army along with Brahmastra Corps commenced the COVID vaccination drive on Sunday at the Military Hospital of Panagarh, West Bengal. The health care workers were administered COVID vaccine in the first phase of immunisation drive as per the Central government guidelines. The front line workers will be vaccinated in the second phase, according to a press statement.

A total of 50 health care workers comprising medical, dental, and nursing officers, nursing assistants and other medical support staff were vaccinated on day one with Covishield vaccine. Two vaccination centres have been opened in Panagarh for administering the vaccine. The vaccination drive for the Health Care Workers would be completed within three days and the second dose would be administered after 28 days. (ANI)

