Russian police detain Kremlin critic Navalny at passport control

Russian police detain Kremlin critic Navalny at passport controlReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 23:40 IST
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by Russian police at passport control late on Sunday after flying back to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned last summer, a Reuters witness said.
Russia's FSIN prison authority confirmed that officers had detained the prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, the Interfax news agency reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
