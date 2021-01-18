Left Menu
Odisha Cong chief's car attacked by miscreants

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-01-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 00:31 IST
Odisha Pradesh CongressCommittee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik's car was attackedby a group of people in Keonjhar district on Sunday, policesaid.

The incident took place near Kashipur under KeonjharTown Police Station limits, they said.

The veteran Congress leader was in the car when themiscreants attacked it, a police officer said, adding that hewas not hurt.

A complaint has been registered and the investigationis underway.

