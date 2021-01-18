History-sheeter commits suicide in UP

History-sheeter commits suicide in UPPTI | Jalaun | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 11:58 IST
A history-sheeter allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in an agricultural field, police said on Monday.
The body of Mantai Dharzi (50), a resident of Aunta village under Churkhi police station, was found hanging from a tree on Sunday, Circle Officer Kalpi RP Singh said.
The deceased had seven cases lodged against him in Rampura and Kuthaund police stations, besides the police was also looking for him in a case under the POCSO Act, the CO said, adding that prima-facie he appears to have committed suicide.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on, the CO added.
