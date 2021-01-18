Left Menu
UK teachers, police, shop workers could get vaccine in phase 2, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:28 IST
UK teachers, police, shop workers could get vaccine in phase 2, minister says
Key workers in Britain such as teachers, the police and shopworkers could move to the top of the list for a vaccine once all those over 50 have been offered a shot, the vaccine deployment minister said on Monday.

"Teachers, police officers, shop workers, those who through no fault of their own other than the work that they do may come into contact with the virus in much greater volume, should be top of the list," Nadhim Zahawi told Times Radio.

Britain is currently rolling out the vaccine to the most vulnerable first, starting with those who are in care homes or over 80 years of age. Zahawi said he would work with the Joint Committee on Vaccination to establish who gets the shot next in phase two of the roll out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

