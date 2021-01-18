Left Menu
Minor rape survivor in Kerala says she was sexually abused by 38 men over past few months

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a shockingrevelation, a 17-year-rape survivorhere has disclosed thatshe had been allegedly sexually abused by 38 people duringthe past few months.

The teenager's ordeal came to light during a counsellingsession at a Nirbhaya centre here recently,police said.

The minor girl had been sexuallyabused in 2016when she was 13 and then a year later.After the secondincident, she was sent to the Child Home and allowed to gowith her mother and brother about a year ago.

According to Mohammed Haneefa, Circle Inspectorof Police, thegirl was missing for sometime after she wasreleased from Child Home and was traced from Palakkad inDecember last and brought to the Nirbhaya centre.

During counselling sessions, she informedtheNirbhayaauthorities about the series of sexual abuses andmolestation she had been exposed to.

Almost all the accused, who were charged withvarious crimes, including sexual abuse, have been arrested andremanded to judicial custody, the police officer told PTI.

The Malappuram CWC president Shajesh Bhasker saidthe CWC has taken all legal and logical steps to ensure thesafety of the child, when she was released from the ChildHome, about a year ago.

''The decision was taken by our five-membercommittee and in consultation with the Child ProtectionOfficer.This was done in tune with the Juvenile Justice Act,which says institutionalising a POCSO survivor should be thelast priority.'' ''They are supposed to be sent out with their parentsto ensure their protection as well as enabling restoration tosociety,'' Shajesh Basker told PTI.

He said the CWC has been acting with utmost goodfaith and intentions.But there are some flaws in theafter-care and follow up of POCSO survivors once they arereleased in the custody of their parents or relatives, whoundertake to protect them, he said.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is thestatutory body for ensuring the rights and addressing theneeds of the children in need of care and protection.

CWCs have been empowered as the competent authorityto take reasoned decisions in the matter of children in needof care and protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

