Consul General of Israel to South India meets Kiran Bedi& CM

Consul General of Israel to South India meets Kiran Bedi& CMPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:24 IST
Consul General of Israel to SouthIndia Jonathan Zadka called on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at heroffice here on Monday.
A release from Raj Nivas said that the envoy had acourtesy meeting with the former police officer.
Zadka was impressed with the peaceful environ inPuducherry and also its rich cultural heritage, it said.
Sources close to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said theConsul General also met the CM at the latter`s office and hada detailed discussion on various subjects.
