Maha: First meeting of biodiversity management committee held

The first meeting of theBiodiversity Management Committee set up as per the directiveof the Bombay High Court was held here on Monday, the Mumbaicivic body said.

The committee, headed by deputymunicipal commissioner(Gardens) Ramakant Birasdar,comprises seven publicrepresentatives, eight heads of departments and five experts.

A Shiv Sena MP and an MLA attended the meeting asspecial invitees, according to a release issued by theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Aurangabad bench of the HC had directed to set upthe committee at the BMC-level to ensure proper management ofbiodiversity in accordance with the Biodiversity Act, 2002 andthe Maharashtra Biodiversity Rules, 2008.

The United Nations had declared 2011-2020 as theDecade of Biodiversity to address the threat to biodiversity,the release said.

