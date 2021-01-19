Left Menu
PM Modi appointed chairman of Somnath Temple Trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been appointed the new chairman of the trust which manages the renowned Somnath Temple in Gujarat, becoming the second Prime Minister to hold the post.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:46 IST
PM Modi appointed chairman of Somnath Temple Trust
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been appointed the new chairman of the trust which manages the renowned Somnath Temple in Gujarat, becoming the second Prime Minister to hold the post. The trustees unanimously chose Prime Minister Modi as the next chairman of the trust, to guide it in the times to come.

The post of the Somnath Trust's chairman fell vacant after the death of Keshubhai Patel in October last year. After former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, Narendra Modi is the second Prime Minister who has been elected as the chairman of the temple trust.

During a meeting held in presence of the Prime Minister on Monday, the trustees paid tributes to Keshubhai Patel, ex-Chairman of the trust. Accepting the responsibility of the trust, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the efforts of team Somnath and expressed hope that together, "the trust will be able to further improve infrastructure, accommodation arrangements, recreation facilities and help establish stronger connection of the pilgrims with our great heritage".

A review of the facilities, ongoing activities and projects was also carried out during the meeting. Some of the illustrious past Chairpersons of the Trust include Jamsaheb Digvijaya Singh, Kanaiyalal Munshi, Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, Jay Krishna Hari Vallabh, Dineshbhai Shah, Prasanvadan Mehta and Keshubhai Patel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

