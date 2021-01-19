Treat Delhi at par with J-K in providing tax share, Sisodia urges Sitharaman

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday urged the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to treat Delhi at par with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as regards providing share from Central Taxes and Central Assistance to Union Territories, and the Disaster Response Fund. During the pre-budget meeting with the finance ministers of all states, and the union territories with the Union Finance Minister for the budget of 2021-2022, Sisodia pointed out that the other state governments received financial assistance from the Disaster Response Fund, but not Delhi.

He said that the share in capital taxes for Delhi has remained stagnant at Rs 325 crores for two decades now, since 2001-02. The minister said that Delhi with a population of approx. 193.86 lakh people should at least be provided Rs 1,150 crore, along with an appropriate annual enhancement grant to the Delhi Govt. for its local bodies.

Considering the dire financial situation of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, Sisodia also requested a one time grant of Rs 12,000 crore which he claimed is the legitimate share of the MCD over the last 10 years. In the view of the unprecedented 42% shortfall in revenue collection during the financial year 2020-21, Sisodia urged the Government of India to consider providing additional support primarily due to the ongoing pandemic, and the disruption it has caused to all aspects of life.

He said that the central government should provide financial assistance to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi the way it does to other state local bodies. (ANI)

