Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippine protest over permission for security forces to enter university

Philippine students and activists protested on Tuesday against a government decision to allow security forces to patrol the campuses of the country's biggest university after authorities accused it of being a breeding ground for communist rebels.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 19-01-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 11:17 IST
Philippine protest over permission for security forces to enter university
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Philippine students and activists protested on Tuesday against a government decision to allow security forces to patrol the campuses of the country's biggest university after authorities accused it of being a breeding ground for communist rebels. President Rodrigo Duterte's government has stepped up efforts to end a Maoist-led rebellion, one of the world's longest insurgencies that has killed more than 40,000 people.

But the United Nations had warned in a report that "red-tagging", or labelling people and groups as communists or terrorists, and incitement to violence have been rife in the Southeast Asian nation. The government, in a decision made public late on Monday, scrapped a 1989 agreement that had prevented soldiers and police from entering the 17 campuses of the University of the Philippines (UP) without consent, except during emergencies or when in hot pursuit.

"This signals greater repression, harassment and harm among activists, youth and students and other people (who) they maliciously tag as communists, terrorists and will result in the militarisation of campuses," Eleanor de Guzman, secretary for human rights of a left-wing labour group, told a crowd of about 100 protesters. Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, justifying the decision to scrap the 1989 agreement, said in a statement the 112-year-old university "has become the breeding ground of intransigent individuals and groups whose extremist beliefs have inveigled students to join their ranks to fight against the government".

A number of UP students, some killed in military operations or captured, had been identified as members of the communist party's armed wing, the defence ministry said in a letter to the university's president, without providing evidence. Academics and politicians also condemned the scrapping of the agreement saying it threatened academic freedom and opened the door to red tagging.

University President Danilo Concepcion urged the defence ministry to reconsider the decision while Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo, the opposition leader, said the action was "designed to silence criticism". Since coming into power in 2016, Duterte's government has seen repeated breakdowns in peace talks with the communist rebels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Covishield not to be taken by people severely allergic to any of its ingredients: Serum Institute

People who are severely allergic to any ingredient of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield are advised not to take it, Serum Institute of India said.According to the fact sheet for the vaccine recipient by the Serum Institute of India, one should no...

CSC partners Sterlite Technologies to train one lakh VLEs to maintain BharatNet

The Common Services Centre CSC, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has partnered with Sterlite Technologies Ltd STL to train one lakh village-level entrepreneurs for maintenance of the BharatNet telecom infr...

Thailand Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth march into 2nd round

Indias ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open after a comfortable win over Busanan Ongbamrungphan. The Olympic silver medallist Sindhu dominated Thailands Busanan throughout, winning th...

My Hero Academia Season 5 release date confirmed, more focus on joint training arc

The anime lovers are passionately waiting to know when My Hero Academia Season 5 will be out. They are happy as My Hero Academia already got a confirmation for Season 5 earlier.The confirmation of My Hero Academia Season 5 was disclosed by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021