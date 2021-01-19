Senior IAS officer’s brother found dead in field in Saharanpur district: Police

The brother of a senior IAS officer was found dead in a suspicious condition in a field near his factory in Pilkhani industrial area of Saharanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Saharanpur's Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma said Ankur Aggarwal, the brother of IAS officer Luv Aggarwal, was found lying dead on Monday evening in a field near his factory in Sarsawa police station area of the district.

Luv Aggarwal is a joint secretary in the Union Health Ministry. Sharma Said a licensed revolver of the deceased was also lying near his body.

As usual, Ankur Agarwal had gone to his factory on Monday morning. He left the factory for some time but did not return till evening when a search was launched for him and his body was found in a nearby field.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and sent his body for postmortem, the official said, adding all aspects of the case are being investigated.

