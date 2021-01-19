Man found shot dead in UP's Saharanpur

Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday found the body of a man near agriculture fields in Saharanpur district under mysterious circumstances. The deceased is said to be the brother of senior IAS officer Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to Atul Sharma, superintendent of police (SP), rural Saharanpur, the man was shot dead in an agricultural field, but it is not yet clear whether it was suicide or murder. "We received information about finding a dead body near an agriculture field. A licensed pistol of the deceased was found near the body. It might be a suicide case but we are investigating the matter. It is said that one of his relatives is posted in the Central government," said the SP. (ANI)

