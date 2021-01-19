Lebanon received Swiss request to cooperate on central bank inquiry - minister
Lebanon's justice minister said on Tuesday she had received a request from Swiss judicial authorities to cooperate on an inquiry into money transfers by Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. I will check," he told Reuters. A government official confirmed that Swiss authorities had opened an investigation into transfers by Salameh.Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:03 IST
Lebanon's justice minister said on Tuesday she had received a request from Swiss judicial authorities to cooperate on an inquiry into money transfers by Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. Salameh said he would look into the report. "I have no information. I will check," he told Reuters.
A government official confirmed that Swiss authorities had opened an investigation into transfers by Salameh. "Both the prime minister and the president are in the loop on the move," the official said. "I have submitted the request to the public prosecutor to do what is necessary," justice minister Marie Claude Najm said.
