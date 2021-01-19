Remand of Kerala gold smuggling accused extended till Feb 2

Left Menu
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) on Tuesday extended the remand of Kerala gold smuggling accused-- ex-principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister M Sivasankar, Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS, Sandeep Nair, Ramees KT, Jalal and Muhammad Shafi-- till February 2, in connection with Customs department probe.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) on Tuesday extended the remand of Kerala gold smuggling accused-- ex-principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister M Sivasankar, Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS, Sandeep Nair, Ramees KT, Jalal and Muhammad Shafi-- till February 2, in connection with Customs department probe. The court has also extended the remand of Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS till February 2 in the Dollar smuggling case.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019. It is being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Customs department.

During the probe of Kerala gold smuggling case, the dollar smuggling case came to light. The case pertains to the smuggling of $1.9 lakh by UAE Consulate employee and Egyptian national Khalid Ali Shoukry through the Thiruvananthapuram airport in August 2019. (ANI)

