Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyers for UK's Meghan seek to stop privacy case going to trial

The paper has said the duchess was willing for other private matters to become public if it suited her interests, and it was justified in publishing parts of the letter in response to interviews her anonymous friends had given to the U.S. magazine People, and because of her royal status. At the start of a two-day hearing at London's High Court, Meghan's lawyer, Justin Rushbrooke, said judge Mark Warby should give a summary judgment in favour of the former U.S. actress as the paper's arguments had "no reasonable grounds" of success and did not stand up to scrutiny.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:18 IST
Lawyers for UK's Meghan seek to stop privacy case going to trial
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lawyers for Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, asked a London judge on Tuesday to rule in her favour in a privacy case against a tabloid newspaper without a trial, arguing the publication has no prospect of winning. Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday printed extracts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

She is seeking aggravated damages, saying the publication of the letter was a misuse of private information and breached her copyright. The paper has said the duchess was willing for other private matters to become public if it suited her interests, and it was justified in publishing parts of the letter in response to interviews her anonymous friends had given to the U.S. magazine People, and because of her royal status.

At the start of a two-day hearing at London's High Court, Meghan's lawyer, Justin Rushbrooke, said judge Mark Warby should give a summary judgment in favour of the former U.S. actress as the paper's arguments had "no reasonable grounds" of success and did not stand up to scrutiny. He said the Mail on Sunday had broken the code of conduct that British newspapers worked by, and the case raised "a disturbing question" about who controlled the contents of a private letter.

"Is it the writer of the letter or the editor of the Mail on Sunday?" Rushbrooke said. "There can only be one answer to that question and the answer would be the same irrespective of whether the write was a duchess or any other citizen. And the answer is it is not the editor of the Mail on Sunday."

He said the decision to publish the letter was an assault on "her private life, her family life and her correspondence". In documents submitted to the court, her legal team described the paper's defence as "a case of smoke and mirrors". In its written argument submitted to the court, the Mail on Sunday said Meghan had expected the letter's contents to become public, and, even if she had a privacy right, it was outweighed by the paper's freedom of expression rights.

"This case is wholly unsuitable for summary judgment. There is uncertainty as to a number of significant factual matters which can, and should, be investigated at trial when the court will have the full picture in terms of disclosure and evidence," the paper's legal team said. The trial was due to start last week but was delayed until late 2021 because of a "confidential" reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in Switzerland and Liechtenstein pass 500,000 mark

Coronavirus infections in Switzerland and Liechtenstein passed the 500,000 mark on Tuesday, data httpswww.covid19.admin.chenoverview from Swiss health authorities showed, as new infections rose by 2,260.The total number of confirmed cases i...

Soccer-Hege Riise to take temporary charge of England women - reports

Norwegian Hege Riise is to take over as interim coach of the England womens team after Phil Neville stood down to take over at Inter Miami men, Sky Sports said on Tuesday. Should Riise be confirmed as England coach, the move would bring one...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Lawyers for UKs Meghan seek to stop privacy case going to trialLawyers for Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, asked a London judge on Tuesday to rule in her favour in a privacy case agai...

California sheriff's deputy, driver dead following shootout

A California sheriffs deputy has died and another deputy was injured following a chase and shootout that also left a suspect dead, authorities said.A sheriffs K-9 dog also died in the gunfire late Monday near Cal Expo, a Sacramento event ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021