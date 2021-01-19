Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employees protest at TVM airport against takeover by Adani Group

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 PTIEmployees of theInternational airport here raised slogans and protested infront of the office of the Director on Tuesday against thetakeover of the airport by the Adani Group.The protestwasheld hours after the Adani Groupsigned concession agreements at Delhi on Tuesday with theAirports Authority of India AAI for the management,operations and development of the Thiruvananthapuram,Guwahati, Jaipur airports.The employees said their Special LeavePetition is pending in the Supreme court and wanted to knowthe reason for the hurry in signing the agreement by the AAI.Now the governmenthas decided to handover theairport to Adani.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:03 IST
Employees protest at TVM airport against takeover by Adani Group

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 (PTI):Employees of theInternational airport here raised slogans and protested infront of the office of the Director on Tuesday against thetakeover of the airport by the Adani Group.

The protestwasheld hours after the Adani Groupsigned concession agreements at Delhi on Tuesday with theAirports Authority of India (AAI) for the management,operations and development of the Thiruvananthapuram,Guwahati, Jaipur airports.

The employees said their Special LeavePetition is pending in the Supreme court and wanted to knowthe reason for the hurry in signing the agreement by the AAI.

''Now the governmenthas decided to handover theairport to Adani. Now, what about the employees? Will they besold to Adani as well? What if the employees, who wererecruited by the Airports Authority of India are asked to workunder Adani and they refuse? '' they asked.

''There is no reason to sell this airport, butjust to help the businessman..AAI has been giving crores oftax to the GoI,'' they said.

Delhi and Mumbai were the major source of incomefor the AAI.

''However, the private management there, with thebacking of a court order, are not sharing their income withthe GOI, citing COVID-19 pandemic.. What if other airportsalsodo the same?'' they asked.

Besides the three airports, the Centre had inFebruary 2019 privatised the Lucknow, Ahmedabad andMangaluru airports.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written toPrime Minister Narendra Modi asking the Centre to reconsiderits decision.

As the state government had rendered assistance tothe airport wholeheartedly, including providing land onvarious stages, the Kerala government had the rightful claimon the management and operation of Trivandrum InternationalAirport,Vijayan had stated in the letter.

The state government through its SPV,which participated in the bidding process, had expressed thewillingness to match the highest bidder.PTI UDBNWELCOME UDBNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Public servants to receive training on innovation in digital era

Public servants are set to receive training on innovation and management in the digital and data era, as well as leadership in a time of crisis.The training, which is part of improving the capacity of the State to better deliver services to...

Black Clover Season 4’s upcoming episodes revealed, what we know on Season 5

Some of the episodes of Black Clover Season 4 are yet to be aired. While those episodes are still left, fans have already started wondering if the anime series would return with Season 5. Read further to know more about it.Black Clover Seas...

Delhi reports 231 fresh COVID-19 cases; Jain says situation seems 'lot under control'

Delhi recorded 231 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday as Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the coronavirus situation in the national capital seems quite under control at present.On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the l...

Now Find Right Dermatologist and Skin Clinic in Mumbai on SkinGenious

SkinGenious helps in selecting the right skin specialist for treatments and cosmetology, which involves a lot of factors that are tough for laymen to understand. It is a one-stop shop for all skin queries it was launched in January 2020 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021