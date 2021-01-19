Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 hurt in string of shootings in Pennsylvania's Poconos

PTI | Mountpocono | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:28 IST
4 hurt in string of shootings in Pennsylvania's Poconos

Authorities early Tuesday lifted a shelter-in-place order hours after a string of shootings left at least four people injured in a community in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains.

Authorities tweeted that while the investigation was ongoing, they did not believe the public was in “imminent danger.” Shots rang out on Monday not far from each other in at least four different areas of Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

A woman was flown to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her back, while another victim appeared to be shot in the head, Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said at a news conference, during which he said no suspects had been arrested.

One of the other victims suffered a gunshot to the arm and the fourth victim was hit in the leg. None of their medical conditions were disclosed.

Police were interviewing people of interest in the shootings, which they believe were connected. Police have also requested multiple search warrants and have witnesses, Wagner said.

The Monroe County Office of Emergency Management tweeted at about 8:48 p.m. EST that residents “on the 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East” should shelter in place and report any suspicious activity. The order was lifted just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

In a separate statement, the office said police located multiple victims at the first reported shooting in the Pocono Country Place neighborhood. A second shooting was reported at a nearby shopping center, followed by a third shooting along Pennsylvania Route 196 with a victim and a fourth shooting nearby with another victim, the office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Once COVID-19 vaccine vial opened, it needs to be used fully within four hours'

A vial of COVID-19 vaccine once opened for inoculation needs to be fully used within four hours, else the remaining doses go waste and need to be destroyed, senior doctors said on Tuesday.The first batch of Oxford COVID-19 Covishield vaccin...

Factional risks hover as Libya's U.N. peace process advances

Libyans working under a U.N. peace process on Tuesday agreed a mechanism to choose a new temporary government to oversee the run-up to elections late this year, in the hope that it can avoid being scuppered by factional rivalries. It follow...

Four held for cheating investors of crores in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police on Tuesdayarrested four persons, including a woman, for allegedlycheating several investors of crores by promising themlucrative returns, an official said.A team from the crime branch raided the office ofVanita Enterp...

Soccer-Norwegian Hege Riise appointed interim England women's coach

England appointed former Norway midfielder Hege Riise as interim coach of the womens team on Tuesday after Phil Neville stood down to take over at Major League Soccer MLS mens side Inter Miami.The FA said in a statement that Riise would be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021