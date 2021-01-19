Maha: Mob pelts stones after man dies of stab wounds in Latur

Angry kin and friends of aman who died on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatmentfor stab wounds pelted stones and damaged vehicles in Udgir inLatur, 300 kilometres from here, demanding the arrest of theaccused, police said.

The man, identified as Shabbi Ahmad Sayyed (30), wasstabbed by four people on January 13 over a financial disputeand he died while undergoing treatment, an official said.

''Sayyed's kin and a mob of 300 brought the body toUdgir police station around 12:30pm and demanded that the fourwho stabbed him be arrested immediately. They pelted stonesand damaged vehicles,'' Deputy Superintendent of Police HimmatJadhav told PTI.

''Two people got injured in the stone pelting. Actionwill be taken against those who indulged in stone pelting. Wehave detained the four suspects in the stabbing case and areprobing further,'' he added.

