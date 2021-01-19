Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 Kosovo officials acquitted of paying phony war veterans

PTI | Pristina | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:37 IST
12 Kosovo officials acquitted of paying phony war veterans

A court in Kosovo on Tuesday acquitted a dozen former government officials of misusing public money in benefits payments to people who hadn't fought during the 1998-1999 war.

The Pristina court said that the 12 defendants, who included former ministers and lawmakers, couldn't be blamed for the illegal payments to around 19,000 fake war veterans, as the prosecutor's office had charged them in 2018.

The prosecutor's office said the state budget suffered 68 million euros ($79 million at the time) in losses claimed improperly from people falsely presenting themselves to be war veterans.

Kosovo offers benefits to former fighters of the 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia.

A NATO-led air campaign in 1999 forced Serb troops out of Kosovo where an armed uprising by the ethnic Albanian majority population fought for independence. At the time, Kosovo was run by the United Nations until 2008 when it declared independence that Serbia refuses to recognize.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Chief Secretary asks officials to resolve issues in highway projects

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya on Tuesday asked officials of the revenue, forest, energy and urban development departments to sort out the bottlenecks in the construction work of national highway projects in the state.He reviewed t...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after upbeat earnings from big U.S. banks and Halliburton, while investors awaited a speech from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen that is expected to advocate hefty fiscal spend...

Sleeping migrant workers killed in road crash near Indian textiles hub

By Roli Srivastava MUMBAI, Jan 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Fifteen people were killed when a truck ploughed into a group of migrant workers sleeping on a roadside early on Tuesday near the western city of Surat, a textiles industry hub ...

India urges frontline workers not to refuse vaccines as targets missed

India appealed to frontline workers on Tuesday not to refuse vaccines for COVID-19, after almost all states failed to meet their targets in the first few days of one of the worlds biggest immunisation campaigns.The country has so far vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021