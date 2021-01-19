Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF and French Air and Space Force to hold bilateral exercise Desert Knight-21 in Jodhpur

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force are set to hold the bilateral exercise Desert Knight-21 at the Air Force Station Jodhpur from January 20 to 24.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:30 IST
IAF and French Air and Space Force to hold bilateral exercise Desert Knight-21 in Jodhpur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force are set to hold the bilateral exercise Desert Knight-21 at the Air Force Station Jodhpur from January 20 to 24. IAF's Mirage 2000, Su-30 MKI, Rafale, and IL-78 Flight Refuelling Aircraft will feature in the exercise. Meanwhile, the French side will participate with Rafale, Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport, A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft and nearly 175 personnel.

"Indian Air Force preparing to #Bienvenue @Armee_de_lair as the IAF and the French Air and Space Force come together for a bilateral Air Exercise, #DesertKnight21, at Air Force Station Jodhpur from 20 to 24 Jan 21," IAF tweeted. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a release the exercise marks an important milestone in the series of engagements between the two Air forces.

"As part of Indo-French defence cooperation, Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force have held six editions of air exercises named Garuda, the latest being in 2019 at Air Force Base Mont-de-Marsan, France. As measures to further the existing cooperation, the two forces have been gainfully utilising available opportunities to conduct 'hop-exercises'," MoD said. The French Air and Space Force deployment while ferrying to Australia for Ex Pitchblack in 2018 was hosted by IAF at Air Force Stations Agra and Gwalior for exercise with fighters and MRTT aircraft. Presently, the French detachment for Ex Desert Knight-21 is deployed in Asia as part of their 'Skyros Deployment' and will ferry in forces to Air Force Station Jodhpur.

The release said that the exercise is unique as it includes fielding of Rafale aircraft by both sides and is indicative of the growing interaction between the two premier Air Forces. As the two detachments commence their air exchange from 20 Jan onwards, they will put into practice operational experience gained across terrains and spectrums and endeavour to exchange ideas and best practices to enhance interoperability. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Portugul in 'tough marathon', says PM, as COVID-19 deaths hit new daily record

Portugal is living one of the saddest moments, the prime minister said on Tuesday, as doctors warned of a healthcare system nearing collapse and the daily death toll from COVID-19 reached a new record high. The country of 10 million people ...

TN CM says no 'political' talk with PM Modi, Amit Shah; rules out truce with Sasikala

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Tuesday wound up his two-day visit to thenational capital where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi andHome Minister Amit Shah, saying he raised issues of the stateand no politics was discussed with...

China defends early actions on COVID-19 after panel report

China on Tuesday defended its early actions taken to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, saying that it immediately notified the World Health Organization and took the most comprehensive, thorough, strict prevention and control measures. Facing th...

31 years on, displaced nonagenarian Kashmiri Pandit still waiting to return to home in valley

Exactly 31 years ago, M L Dhar was forced to leave his home in Kashmir along with lakhs of other Kashmiri Pandits. He is 92 now and waiting at a migrant camp on the outskirts of Jammu city for his return to the valley.Dhar said he is dishea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021