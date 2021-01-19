Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests woman with drug, cash worth Rs 73 lakh

Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police arrested a woman drug peddler and seized drugs and cash worth more than Rs 73 lakh from her possession. "Mumbai Police arrested the 35-year-old accused, Nazma Ahmed Sheikh, from the Bandra area of the city. Nazma is a resident of Mahim," said Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anti-Narcotics Cell.

"We first seized Rs 10 lakh worth of MDMA, also known as ecstasy in street lingo, and Rs 20,000 cash. A raid in Kurla on Sunday based on her questioning netted over 2 kilograms of charas worth Rs 54 lakh and Rs 9.45 lakh cash," he added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

