Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accused facing UAPA charges in North-East Delhi violence complain to court about not getting access to charge sheet in jail

Several accused, who were facing charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a case related to North-East Delhi violence, on Tuesday complained to a local court about not getting access to the charge sheet inside the jail premises despite the direction issued by the court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:49 IST
Accused facing UAPA charges in North-East Delhi violence complain to court about not getting access to charge sheet in jail
Shops at Shiv Vihar Chowk were vandalised during the violence in northeast Delhi. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Several accused, who were facing charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a case related to North-East Delhi violence, on Tuesday complained to a local court about not getting access to the charge sheet inside the jail premises despite the direction issued by the court. Accused Shifa Ur-Rehman, Khalid Saifi and Shadab Ahmed told the Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that following the court's order, jail officials have uploaded the charge sheet on the computer system inside the prison but still, they are "not getting access to go through 18,000-page charge sheet."

Some of the accused urged the court to issue a direction to jail authorities for providing time to them to read the charge sheet. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on February 2 and extended the judicial custody of accused people including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha and others till then.

The same court in November 2020 had accepted the supplementary chargesheet and said that there is sufficient material to proceed against accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan for offences under provisions of UAPA. More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence which broke out in February 2019, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in violence related cases in which 1,153 accused have been chargesheeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France reports 23,608 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and 19,752 last Tuesday, while admissions to intensive care units continued to rise.Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier the coronavirus was still...

Delhi health minister lauds parents of 20-month-old girl whose organs saved 5 lives

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday lauded the parents of a 20-month-old girl who died after falling from the first floor of her home, but saved lives of five persons as her heart and three other organs were donated to them.The ...

U.S. blacklists oil traders, tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a network of oil trading firms, individuals and vessels that have helped Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA sell crude mainly to Asia despite Washingtons sanctions on the South American nation. Th...

Peru says Sinopharm, Pfizer seek approval for their COVID-19 vaccines

Chinas Sinopharm Group and Pfizer Inc have requested approval for use of their COVID-19 vaccines in Peru as the Andean country grapples with a second wave of the coronavirus, a health official said on Tuesday.Carmen Ponce, general director ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021