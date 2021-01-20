Maha: Fire at private hall in Thane; no casualty

A fire broke out in a hall used tohold spiritual discoursesin Maharashtra's Thane city onWednesday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted around12.15 am in the private hall located in Panchpakhadi area,Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell chiefSantosh Kadam said.

The premises was destroyed in the blaze, he said,adding that three fire engines were rushed to the spot and theflames were doused by around 2.30 am.

A probe into the cause of the fire is underway, headded.

