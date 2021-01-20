Maha: Body found in nullah in Nanded district

A body of an unidentified personhalf eaten by pigs was recovered from a nullah near a medicalfacility in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Wednesdaymorning, police said.

A video of pigs eating the body has also surfaced onsocial media.

''We received a call at around 9.30 am about the body,which was found in a nullah near Dr Shankarrao ChavanGovernment Medical College,'' an official from Nanded ruralpolice station said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, while a probeis underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased person,he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)