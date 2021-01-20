Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Odd News Summary

A lotus, not a Chinese dragon: Indian PM Modi's home state changes name of fruit The government in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat has decided to change the name of dragon fruit as it feels the original name is associated with China, drawing derision from the country's opposition on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:32 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. A lotus, not a Chinese dragon: Indian PM Modi's home state changes name of fruit

The government in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat has decided to change the name of dragon fruit as it feels the original name is associated with China, drawing derision from the country's opposition on Wednesday. India and China are currently locked in a military standoff along their contested Himalayan border, with New Delhi responding to the deaths of 20 of its troops in June by banning Chinese-made apps and curbing imports. Goalkeeper coach suspended for one sprinkle too many

Professional sport demands finding an extra edge wherever you can, but the goalkeeper coach of Zambia Super League side Forest Rangers crossed a line that has led to his suspension pending a disciplinary hearing by the country's football association. Charles Chileshe was sanctioned after being accused of unsporting conduct in the action of "sprinkling an unknown substance in goal and urinating or simulation of urinating against one of the goalposts" ahead of Saturday's game at Prison Leopards, a statement from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) said. King toppled from throne by gender-neutral card deck

Indy Mellink, a Dutch card fan, was explaining a game to her cousins last summer when she asked herself: why should a king be worth more than a queen? The 23-year-old forensic psychology graduate, encouraged by her father, decided it was time to break with the centuries-old tradition of sexual inequality in playing card decks that rank men above women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat ATS nabs man with drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Anti-TerrorismSquad ATS has arrested a man from Mumbai for allegedpossession of 1 kg of methamphetamine, a party drug, worth Rs1 crore, in Ahmedabad, an official said on Wednesday.Based on a tip-off, an ATS team kept a watch nea...

Sharma, Bhullar set to tee off in star-studded field at Abu Dhabi

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will tee off in a star-studded field in their first start of the 2021 season at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Thursday. The Indian pair landed here ahead of time to get accustomed to the place and get in...

AP reports nil COVID-19 deaths, 173 fresh cases

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesdayreported nil COVID-19 deaths as 173 fresh cases were added tothe infection count while 196 people recovered from thedisease The states COVID-19 chart now showed 8,86,418 totalpositives, 8,77,639 recoveries and 7,1...

Trump leaves White House, skips Biden's inauguration ceremony

Donald Trump on Wednesday skipped his successor Joe Bidens inauguration and exited the White House for the last time as president to board a flight to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which will be his permanent home after he failed to win...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021