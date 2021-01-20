Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian, French Rafale fighters kickstart Desert Knight wargames

Amid tensions on the border with China, the Indian Air Force (IAF) kickstarted the first major international wargames involving its Rafale fighter jets in Jodhpur on Wednesday with their French counterparts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:02 IST
Indian, French Rafale fighters kickstart Desert Knight wargames
French Air Force Rafale fighter jet at the Jodhpur air base for the Ex Desert Knight. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey Amid tensions on the border with China, the Indian Air Force (IAF) kickstarted the first major international wargames involving its Rafale fighter jets in Jodhpur on Wednesday with their French counterparts.

As part of the first edition of the exercise Desert Knight-21, four French Rafale fighters landed in Jodhpur after flying directly for around four hours from the Djibouti airbase using their A-330 multirole tanker transport aircraft which also landed here. Exercise Desert Knight-21, is being at Jodhpur Air Force Station from January 20 to January 24 this year.

The French are participating with Rafale, Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft and approximately 175 personnel. The IAF aircraft participating in the exercise include Mirage 2000, Su-30 MKI, Rafale, IL-78 Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS and AEW&C aircraft.

The exercise marks an important milestone in the series of engagements between the two air forces. As part of Indo-French defence cooperation, the Indian Air Force and the French Air and Space Force held six editions of air exercises named 'Garuda' - the latest being in 2019 at Air Force Base Mont-de-Marsan in France.

As measures to further the existing cooperation, the two forces have been gainfully utilising available opportunities to conduct 'hop-exercises'. The French Air and Space Force deployment, while ferrying to Australia for Ex Pitchblack in 2018, was hosted by the IAF at the air force stations in Agra and Gwalior for exercise with fighters and MRTT aircraft.

Currently, the French detachment for Ex Desert Knight-21 is deployed in Asia as part of their 'Skyros Deployment' and has ferried in forces to Air Force Station Jodhpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Cong to participate in January 25 'long march'

The Congress, which is one of theconstituents in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVAgovernment in Maharashtra, will participate in the longmarch planned by farmer organisations in Mumbai on January 25against the three new agri laws of t...

Madrid blast caused several casualties, TeleMadrid reports

Several people have died as a result of an explosion in central Madrid that made a building collapse on Wednesday, TeleMadrid TV station reported citing emergency services.Also Read Snowstorm closes Madrid airport, creates travel chaos...

AstraZeneca vaccine active substance reaches Mexico - minister

The first shipment of the active substance used to make the AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived in Mexico from Argentina, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.The two countries have an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce ...

PMAY-G a pledge of PM Modi to give dignified life to poor, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin PMAY-G is a pledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a dignified life to the poor, and added that the benefits of the scheme are being given to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021