MoS Home Nityanand Rai appreciates NDRF's effective response to disasters

On the occasion of the 16th raising day function of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which was celebrated at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai appreciated the commitment shown by the force in disaster response and saving people's lives. The Minister appreciated NDRF for doing a commendable job in saving lives by demonstrating highest levels of professionalism, determination and hard work.

The Minister also applauded the exemplary work done by NDRF from initial days of COVID-19 pandemic and active coordination to government's initiatives like public health response to the pandemic. He added that Government of India under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is concerned about disaster management and promises to provide all possible support to the force.

He further added that this year, women rescuers have also been inducted in the force for effective gender-sensitive response and to give women rescuers equal opportunity for showcasing their ability in the field of disaster response. During his address, Rai recalled the martyrdom of NDRF personnel, saying that the country will always remain indebted to the NDRF martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Rai also honoured NDRF personnel with distinguished and meritorious service medals for their invaluable services. He also released NDRF's SOPs on various operation and training related subjects. NDRF Director General (DG) SN Pradhan stated that, in the year 2020, NDRF conducted various operations, wherein it rescued more than 2,500 precious lives and assisted in evacuating lakhs of citizens to safety in risky and difficult situations. The DG also highlighted NDRF's efforts in making India a disaster ready and resilient nation.

NDRF, raised on January 19, 2006, is world's first dedicated stand-alone Disaster Response Force, a multi skilled and high-tech organization that effectively responds to all types of natural and man-made disasters, with fully equipped search and rescue and specialized CBRN Response Teams. It is strategically deployed across the nation as per the vulnerability profile of the country. In a short span of time, NDRF has proved itself as a vibrant and efficient Force of the country which provides prompt assistance in any disaster. This humanitarian force has responded professionally in saving lives and livelihood and preparing communities for any calamity, justifying its motto 'Apda Seva Sadav Sarvatra'. So far, the NDRF has responded to over 6,600 operations and rescued/evacuated over eight lakh precious human lives. Besides, the force has also sensitised about 78 lakhs citizens on disaster management and response. (ANI)

