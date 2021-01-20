Two-wheeler mechanic held for snatching mobile phones

A 26-year-old mechanic has beenarrested for allegedly snatching mobile phones of pedestriansby using motorcycles brought to his garage in suburban Andherifor servicing, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Ashraf Sheikh, used such motorcycles ondifferent occasions to commit the crime in night hours, anofficial said.

Sheikh was identified through the CCTV camera footageand 11 high-end mobile phones were recovered from him, hesaid, adding that the accused was booked under section 394(Voluntary causing hurt for committing robbery) of the IndianPenal Code (IPC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)