Sudan, African Development Bank working to relieve Sudan's $400 mln debt
Sudan and the African Development Bank have agreed on a strategy to provide relief on more than $400 million in arrears owed by Sudan, the Sudanese finance ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.
The ministry also said the bank was financing development projects in Sudan worth more than $500 million.
