Nadda holds meeting with party leaders, discusses preparation for WB polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda held a meeting with the party's West Bengal in-charge and other leaders in Delhi on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:26 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda held a meeting with West Bengal party in-charge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda held a meeting with the party's West Bengal in-charge and other leaders in Delhi on Wednesday. Central and state ministers were also present during the meeting which was held ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

In another development, Nadda also wrote letters to BJP workers on completing one year as party president. The BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata on January 23 on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled for a two-day visit to Bengal starting from January 30. Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in the next few months. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

