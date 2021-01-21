Left Menu
PM Modi wishes people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their Statehood Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 09:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura on their Statehood Day. Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wishes to the people of Meghalaya and said, "On their Statehood Day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya. This state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood. Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come." In another message, PM Modi acknowledged Manipur's contribution to national development.

"Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. India is proud of Manipur's contribution to national development. Manipur is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent. I wish the state the very best in its journey towards progress," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also congratulated Tripura for its outstanding progress in various fields.

"Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura are admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue," he said. Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma marked Statehood Day and honored the leader who helped in carving out the path for the creation of Meghalaya.

Sangma shared a video clipping on Twitter and said, "On Meghalaya Day, we honor our resolute leaders before us who paved way for the creation of Meghalaya. Let us recommit ourselves & carry forward their legacy with the same values & purpose that inspired them- for the future of our people. Wishing everyone a Happy Meghalaya Day!" To mark the day, Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh too marked the spirit of Statehood Day and pledged to work together for the prosperity of the state.

Singh tweeted, "Warmest greetings to the people of my State on the occasion of Statehood Day. Let us pledge to work together for the peaceful co-existence, progress, and prosperity of our beautiful State. May the State achieve the zenith of development under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji." While Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb extended wishes for prosperity and progress of the state.

"I extend warm greetings to my beloved sisters & brothers on Statehood Day of our state. Tripura is witnessing a new era of progress & prosperity under the leadership of Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Together we shall strive to realize the hopes & aspirations of every citizen," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

