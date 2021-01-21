Odd News Roundup: Goalkeeper coach suspended for one sprinkle too many; Indian PM Modi's home state changes name of fruit and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A lotus, not a Chinese dragon: Indian PM Modi's home state changes name of fruit

The government in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat has decided to change the name of dragon fruit as it feels the original name is associated with China, drawing derision from the country's opposition on Wednesday. India and China are currently locked in a military standoff along their contested Himalayan border, with New Delhi responding to the deaths of 20 of its troops in June by banning Chinese-made apps and curbing imports.

Goalkeeper coach suspended for one sprinkle too many

Professional sport demands finding an extra edge wherever you can, but the goalkeeper coach of Zambia Super League side Forest Rangers crossed a line that has led to his suspension pending a disciplinary hearing by the country's football association. Charles Chileshe was sanctioned after being accused of unsporting conduct in the action of "sprinkling an unknown substance in goal and urinating or simulation of urinating against one of the goalposts" ahead of Saturday's game at Prison Leopards, a statement from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) said.

Police discover first cannabis farm in London financial district

The first cannabis farm has been found in London's historic financial district, where office buildings have been emptied because of lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19, British police said on Wednesday. The City of London Police said 826 cannabis plants were found in a building near the Bank of England. The police said there were reports of a "strong smell of cannabis", which led to the raid.

King toppled from throne by gender-neutral card deck

Indy Mellink, a Dutch card fan, was explaining a game to her cousins last summer when she asked herself: why should a king be worth more than a queen? The 23-year-old forensic psychology graduate, encouraged by her father, decided it was time to break with the centuries-old tradition of sexual inequality in playing card decks that rank men above women.

