'Chinese village': AAPSU demands counter-measures against Beijing's 'expansionist' move

The All Arunachal PradeshStudents' Union (AAPSU) on Thursday said it has taken seriousnote of China reportedly establishing a village in UpperSubansiri district in the northeastern state and demanded thatthe Centre initiates appropriate counter-measures to checkBeijing's ''expansionist'' move.

Condemning China's ''provocative'' move, the apexstudents' body of the state alleged that the Centre's''lethargic and non-committal'' approach other than mere lipservice vis-a-vis Chinese antics is emboldening theneighbouring country to carry out their ''expansionist design''.

''Chinese claim over our state has given rise to myriadproblems notably the stapled visa issue and Siang riverimbroglio which still remains inconclusive till date despitethe union bringing up the issue at the highest level severaltimes,'' AAPSU chief Hawa Bagang said in a statement.

Bagang stated that Arunachal Pradesh is an integralpart of India and the people are proud and patriotic Indians.

If the nation calls for duty, the youths are ready tostand up even with arms to defend the country, he said.

The AAPSU also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi totake the happenings in the frontier state seriously not onlyin terms of military deployment but also match with China interms of infrastructure development and road connectivity.

