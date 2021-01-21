Left Menu
BJD supporter shot dead in Odisha

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 21-01-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:39 IST
A supporter of theruling BJD has been shot dead by unidentified assailants inOdisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Sumandal village in Kodalapolice station area on Wednesday when the former chairpersonof Beguniapada Panchayat Samiti, 52-year-old Debaraj Sahu, wasdrinking tea at a stall, a police officer said.

The three assailants, who came in a car, shot Sahu ata close range and fled the spot, he said.

Sahu was taken to Sumandal hospital where doctorsdeclared him dead, the officer said.

Some empty cartridge shells have been seized from thespot, he said.

Teams comprising two SDPOs and inspectors-in-charge offour police stations have been formed to nab the accusedpersons, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said.

Patrolling has been intensified in the area, he said.

The exact reason behind the killing is yet to beascertained but it might be due to old enmity, police sourcessaid.

