Dollar Smuggling Case: Court grants Customs permission to arrest M Sivasankar
Additional Chief Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) granted permission to the Customs Department for arresting former principal secretary at the Kerala CMO M Sivasankar in connection with the Dollar Smuggling Case.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:40 IST
Additional Chief Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) granted permission to the Customs Department for arresting former principal secretary at the Kerala CMO M Sivasankar in connection with the Dollar Smuggling Case. He is already in judicial custody in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case.
Earlier on January 9, K Ayyappan, Assistant Private Secretary of the Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan was interrogated by Customs officials for nine hours in connection with the case. The dollar smuggling came to light during the investigation of the Kerala gold smuggling case, which is currently being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Customs department.
The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2020. (ANI)
