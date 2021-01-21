Maha: Five held for smuggling liquor in Thane district

Maha: Five held for smuggling liquor in Thane districtPTI | Thane | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:37 IST
Five persons have been arrested inMaharashtra's Thane district for allegedly smuggling liquorworth over Rs 39 lakh into the state, an official from thestate excise department said on Thursday.
Based on a tip-off, a team from the state excisedepartment laid a trap at Shil Pata on Wednesday andintercepted a tempo carrying the stock, the official said.
On checking the vehicle, officials found IMFL worth Rs39.37 lakh concealed under cardboard boxes and packagingmaterial, he said.
The alcohol was meant for sale in Goa and wasallegedly being smuggled into Maharashtra, the official said.
An offence under provisions of the Prohibition Act hasbeen registered against the accused, five of whom have beenarrested, he said, adding that hunt is underway for others whoare absconding.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shil
- Thane district
- Maharashtra
- inMaharashtra
- Prohibition Act
ALSO READ
IIM-Shillong signs MoU with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry
IndiGo to resume direct flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from Feb 1
Some opposition leaders spreading misinformation on COVID vaccine: Sushil Modi
We still need to be extremely mindful of virus: Shilpa Shirodkar after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Maha: 14 villages boycott Panchayat polls in Thane district