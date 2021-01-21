Maha: Five held for smuggling liquor in Thane district

Five persons have been arrested inMaharashtra's Thane district for allegedly smuggling liquorworth over Rs 39 lakh into the state, an official from thestate excise department said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the state excisedepartment laid a trap at Shil Pata on Wednesday andintercepted a tempo carrying the stock, the official said.

On checking the vehicle, officials found IMFL worth Rs39.37 lakh concealed under cardboard boxes and packagingmaterial, he said.

The alcohol was meant for sale in Goa and wasallegedly being smuggled into Maharashtra, the official said.

An offence under provisions of the Prohibition Act hasbeen registered against the accused, five of whom have beenarrested, he said, adding that hunt is underway for others whoare absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)